The sudden suicide of Virginia Giuffre, 41, has caused ripples around the world – and raised serious questions.

Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, and later reached an out-of-court settlement with the royal, took her own life at her Australian home, according to her family.

Giuffre alleged Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17. The prince denies the accusations.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family told Fox News .

Now, Giuffre’s father and her lawyer are raising doubts over the nature of her death.

Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts told TMZ that police should look further into her death, citing past social media posts and videos in which Giuffre insisted she had no suicidal ideations, and warned that if it were ever claimed she had taken her own life, not to believe it.

A 2019 post on X from Giuffre read: "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. ... If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted."

Giuffre’s lawyer Karrie Louden told The Sun newspaper that there are “big question marks” over her death, saying that Giuffre was “looking forward to things in the future” and showed “no sign” she was considering ending her life.

“When I got the phone call, I was like, are you joking? Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering,” Louden said.

Giuffre’s death marks the third death of an Epstein accuser since 2017.

In May 2023, Carolyn Andriano, who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell, died of an accidental drug overdose. Andriano had reportedly struggled with substance abuse for several years. Similarly, in May 2017, Leigh Skye Patrick, another Epstein victim, also died from a reported accidental drug overdose.