Turkish student killed in US hit-and-run while on work-travel programme
The 21-year-old aerospace engineering student was in the US to improve his English and gain new experiences.
Salih Koc was ranked in the top 1% of Türkiye's national high school entrance exam. / TRT World
July 25, 2025

A 21-year-old Turkish student, Salih Koc, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident while cycling in northwest Denver on Monday evening.

Koc, an Aerospace Engineering student at Middle East Technical University (METU) in Türkiye, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Tejon Street and West 38th Avenue around 8pm local time. He died on the spot.

Denver Police announced on Tuesday that 28-year-old Jonathan Jarabek has been arrested in connection with the crash and is facing charges for fleeing the scene of a fatal collision.

Koc was in the United States as part of a work and travel programme, aiming to improve his English language skills and gain new experiences.

Known for his academic excellence and strong work ethic, he had ranked in the top 1 percent of Türkiye's national high school entrance exam and later placed among the top 2,600 in the quantitative track of the university entrance exam.

He had travelled abroad to support himself through work and practical learning.

The accident has renewed scrutiny over Denver's delayed safety infrastructure projects.

In 2021, the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) proposed a protected bike lane along Tejon Street, a key corridor in the area.

The project was never implemented, and years later, its indefinite postponement continues to draw public frustration, especially after fatal incidents like this one.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

