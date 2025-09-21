Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under its new administration on 5 October, state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

The new assembly is expected to lay the groundwork for a broader democratic process following the ousting of Bashar al Assad last December after nearly 14 years of civil war.

It will also be tasked with approving legislation aimed at overhauling decades of state-controlled economic policies and ratifying treaties that could reshape Syria’s foreign policy alliances.

Voting for the 210-member People’s Assembly will take place “across all electoral districts,” SANA said.