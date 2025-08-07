There is no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, or secret attempts in the terror-free Türkiye process, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a letter to the families of martyrs and veterans.

Erdogan emphasised that every inch of the land is steeped in the blood of martyrs and veterans, saying the peace, security, and pride Türkiye enjoys today is owed above all to their sacrifice and protecting their legacy is the state’s foremost duty.

“I particularly request and implore you to be certain that there has been no room for bargaining, negotiation, concessions, secret and servile initiatives at any point in this process, and there will be no room for such in the future,” Erdogan wrote.

“No step has been taken, nor will be taken, that would torment the precious souls of our martyrs or hurt the families of our martyrs and our veterans,” he added.

Once the goals of a terror-free country and the region are achieved, a brand new chapter will be opened for the country, Erdogan said, adding: “Our thousand-year-old brotherhood will reach a new stage; and the seeds of discord sown among us will be uprooted and cast away forever.”

Erdogan also sent a letter to all citizens on the goals of a terror-free Türkiye.

He said they continue to work tirelessly for a strong and great Türkiye, with the awareness that they carry the responsibility of each and every citizen on their shoulders.

‘Determined to break the bloody chain’