The Israeli Knesset (parliament) is set to vote on a draft bill introduced by opposition parties to dissolve the assembly.

In a statement on Wednesday, the opposition parties said their decision to place the bill to dissolve the Knesset was “made unanimously and is binding on all factions.”

“In addition, in coordination between all factions, it was decided to remove opposition legislation from the agenda in order to concentrate all efforts on one goal: to overthrow the government,” the statement reads.

Supporters of the bill seek to gain the backing of the ultra-Orthodox parties for the Knesset dissolution to trigger early elections.

The opposition has already won the support of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) bloc, which has seven seats in the 120-seat Knesset, for the bill.

It remains unclear if the Shas Party, which holds 11 seats in the Knesset, will back the bill.

Israeli Channel 13 reported earlier that Shas will vote to dissolve the Knesset in the bill’s preliminary reading over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to pass legislation exempting Haredi Jews from mandatory military service.