Israeli plans to occupy Gaza City face growing challenges as more reserve soldiers refuse to report for duty, citing exhaustion and disillusionment after nearly two years of war, The New York Times reported.

On August 8, Israel’s War Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City that involves forcing about one million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and entering it after sustained attacks.

The military aims to mobilise 60,000 additional reservists and extend service for 20,000 more.

But officials are uncertain how many will actually serve, as attendance has steadily declined.

Around a dozen officers and soldiers described depleted units, with at least two reporting that 40 to 50 percent of colleagues failed to appear.

One soldier said his 100-strong company had shrunk to 60, while another reported only half his team responded to recent call-ups.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military chief, reportedly objected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to expand the carnage, partly over concerns about reservist readiness, the newspaper said.