As many as 53.43 percent of Slovenians voted against a law that proposed legalising assisted dying for some terminally ill adults, the unofficial partial results by state election commission showed on Sunday.

The parliament of the small European Union member passed the law in July, but a citizens' initiative led by right-wing politician Ales Primc forced a referendum, the results of which will be binding.

"We are witnessing a miracle. The culture of life has defeated the cult of death," Primc said after the vote.