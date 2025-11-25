EUROPE
1 min read
Majority of Slovenians voted against law on assisted dying for terminally ill patients
According to election commission, 46.57 percent of those who participated in the referendum voted for the law.
"We are witnessing a miracle. The culture of life has defeated the cult of death," Primc said after the vote. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

As many as 53.43 percent of Slovenians voted against a law that proposed legalising assisted dying for some terminally ill adults, the unofficial partial results by state election commission showed on Sunday.

The parliament of the small European Union member passed the law in July, but a citizens' initiative led by right-wing politician Ales Primc forced a referendum, the results of which will be binding.

"We are witnessing a miracle. The culture of life has defeated the cult of death," Primc said after the vote.

Ahead of the referendum, supporters of the law, which allows assisted suicide for adults facing unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement, said that if adopted, the law would alleviate unnecessary pain.

RelatedTRT World - Muslim doctors warn of NHS exodus ahead of UK’s assisted dying bill debate
SOURCE:Reuters
