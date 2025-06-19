On June 20, Parliament will debate one of the most controversial pieces of legislation in recent UK medical history, the Assisted Dying Bill. If passed, the law would allow terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live the legal right to request life-ending medication.

While the draft bill promises voluntary participation by medical staff, many UK Muslim doctors say they are deeply concerned about the direction things are headed and whether, in practice, they will have the right to conscientiously object.

For Dr. Aayesha Malik, a Leeds School of Medicine graduate currently on maternity leave, the bill could shape the rest of her medical career. As she prepares to choose a speciality, the possibility of being asked to assist in patient deaths is weighing heavily.

“It goes against everything I was taught — to improve quality of life, not end it,” she tells TRT World. “If we’re forced to take part, I wouldn’t be able to go into general practice or palliative care.”

Like many of her peers, Malik’s objections are grounded both in medical ethics and her Islamic faith. Islam regards life and death as matters of divine decree, with suicide and euthanasia explicitly prohibited. A 2024 survey by the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) found that 88 percent of Muslim medical professionals oppose legalising assisted dying.



Faith and medicine in conflict

BIMA has been actively involved in parliamentary discussions, submitting evidence to the government’s review committee earlier this year. Dr Nadia Khan, a palliative care consultant and BIMA spokesperson, says the moral pressure the bill creates for Muslim doctors is profound.

“This would cause real moral distress for many,” Khan says. “I’ve had colleagues tell me they would consider leaving the NHS altogether.”

Although the bill stipulates that no healthcare professional will be forced to participate, its language is not yet enshrined in law. For doctors like Malik, the lack of a clear opt-out clause could mean choosing between conscience and career.

Khan argues that the bill’s safeguards are inadequate, and the government has failed to fully consider the social and psychological pressures that could drive vulnerable patients to request assisted dying.