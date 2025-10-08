Containers carrying thousands of Turkish Skydagger kamikaze drones have already arrived in Kosovo, marking an early delivery under a contract with Turkish defence company Baykar, Kosovo’s prime minister said Wednesday.

Dozens of Kosovo Security Force soldiers have already been trained to operate the drones, which are designed for precision strikes against both moving and stationary targets, Albin Kurti said on US social media platform Facebook.

“The contract was signed last December with Baykar, the parent company of the Skydagger manufacturer,” Kurti said, noting that the drones were originally expected to arrive next January but instead were delivered three months ahead of schedule.

He described the ready-to-fly Skydagger first-person view-type systems as “combat drones equipped with explosive payloads intended to neutralise enemy targets,” adding that their arrival strengthens Kosovo’s defence capabilities.

“With this contingent of unmanned aircraft, alongside (Baykar’s) TB2 Bayraktar and (US) Puma systems, we are continuing to build and modernise our military force through new technologies and contemporary combat tactics,” he said.