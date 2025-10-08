TÜRKİYE
Turkish Skydagger drones arrive early in Kosovo: PM
Albin Kurti says delivery of thousands of ready-to-fly combat drones arrived ahead of schedule under Baykar contract signed late last year.
Kosovo’s acting PM Albin Kurti says thousands of Turkish-made Skydagger combat drones from Baykar have arrived at Pristina International Airport. / AA
Containers carrying thousands of Turkish Skydagger kamikaze drones have already arrived in Kosovo, marking an early delivery under a contract with Turkish defence company Baykar, Kosovo’s prime minister said Wednesday.

Dozens of Kosovo Security Force soldiers have already been trained to operate the drones, which are designed for precision strikes against both moving and stationary targets, Albin Kurti said on US social media platform Facebook.

“The contract was signed last December with Baykar, the parent company of the Skydagger manufacturer,” Kurti said, noting that the drones were originally expected to arrive next January but instead were delivered three months ahead of schedule.

He described the ready-to-fly Skydagger first-person view-type systems as “combat drones equipped with explosive payloads intended to neutralise enemy targets,” adding that their arrival strengthens Kosovo’s defence capabilities.

“With this contingent of unmanned aircraft, alongside (Baykar’s) TB2 Bayraktar and (US) Puma systems, we are continuing to build and modernise our military force through new technologies and contemporary combat tactics,” he said.

According to Kurti, the drones were transported on Rheinmetall 8x8 multifunctional trucks acquired last year – 15 in total, 10 purchased by Kosovo and five donated.

Officials have not disclosed the total number of drones received or details on their operational deployment.

