Senior Israeli army officers have acknowledged that there is no evidence Hamas stole humanitarian aid delivered by the United Nations during the genocide in Gaza, Israeli media said.

Haaretz newspaper, citing two senior officers and two other Israeli sources familiar with the matter, described the UN's aid distribution system in Gaza as "highly effective" in delivering food to civilians across the enclave on Saturday.

Their statements directly contradict repeated claims by Israeli government officials that Hamas was diverting aid for its military wing, a narrative frequently used to justify limiting humanitarian assistance to the territory.

This acknowledgement comes amid growing reports of corruption within the Israeli-managed aid system and rising international accusations that Israel is deliberately obstructing relief as a means of collective punishment against civilians in Gaza.

On Friday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump's administration found no evidence to support claims that Hamas was stealing humanitarian supplies. The network noted that the US State Department had used those allegations to justify backing the Israeli-supported Gaza Relief Foundation, a controversial private entity not recognised by the UN.

Israeli-made famine

Since May 27, Israel has launched a separate aid distribution program through the controversial Gaza Relief Foundation, bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies. The move has been widely rejected by the global relief community.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to open fire on Palestinians gathered near distribution centres, killing hundreds of aid seekers.

Gaza's hunger crisis has spiralled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration, and prolonged starvation.