TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates Britain's Starmer over stance on Palestinian state
In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasises the importance of taking steps to compel Israel to pursue a ceasefire and a two-state solution.
Türkiye's Erdogan congratulates Britain's Starmer over stance on Palestinian state
Turkish president congratulates British premier for statements on recognizing Palestine / Reuters
August 4, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his statements on the recognition of the State of Palestine.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders discussed relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, as well as regional and global issues, said the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical point and that it is the duty of humanity to go beyond merely voicing concern about the events.

Recommended

He emphasised the importance of taking steps to compel Israel to pursue a ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Türkiye continuously sends humanitarian aid to Gaza, supports the efforts of mediators to achieve a ceasefire in the region, and backs ceasefire negotiations, added Erdogan.

RelatedTRT Global - UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker