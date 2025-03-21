The United Arab Emirates has committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States after top UAE officials met President Donald Trump this week, a White House official has said.

The new framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the US economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, the official said.

The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations.

Under terms of the framework, UAE investment fund ADQ, along with US partner Energy Capital Partners, announced a $25 billion US-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centres, the official said.