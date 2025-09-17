The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has released more documents as part of an investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The committee, chaired by Republican Rep. James Comer, released the transcript of former Attorney General William Barr’s deposition on Tuesday.

During his closed-door testimony with committee members in August, Barr was asked if he recalled informing President Donald Trump that he was in the Justice Department’s files on Epstein.

"I didn't have that kind of conversation with him," he said, according to the transcript.

Multiple reports published indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump in May that his name appeared multiple times in files related to Epstein. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the May meeting.

Barr told lawmakers that he only remembered two conversations he had with Trump on Epstein.

"One was when I heard about the suicide. I called him up and said, 'You better brace for this,' and I told him words to that effect, and I told him about it and told him we were going to be investigating it very vigorously," he said, according to the transcript.

Efforts by Congress to release all documents