The International Turkic States University in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, established through a memorandum of understanding between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, officially became operational with the signing of an agreement at Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YOK) on Monday.

The event marked a significant milestone in the growing academic collaboration between the two nations.

Erol Ozvar, the president of YOK, expressed his optimism about the university's potential.

"Our university will not only contribute to the development of qualified young generations but also create pioneering projects in scientific research and innovative fields, enhancing the global competitive power of the countries."

Ozvar met with Odil Abdurakhmanov, head of the Social Development Department of the Presidency of Uzbekistan and Chairman of the Higher Education Council, leading the Uzbek delegation at the YOK headquarters.

During their meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the International Turkic States University was signed, formally launching the project.

In his speech, Ozvar expressed his pleasure in hosting the Uzbek delegation and emphasised the importance of the university in the context of Türkiye and Uzbekistan’s historical ties.

"Today, we are marking a historic day in the growing relations between the two countries. This university is a tangible step forward in the field of higher education," he noted.