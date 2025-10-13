The European Union will restart on Wednesday a civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in support of the ceasefire deal, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.

"The EU stands ready to do its part," Kaja Kallas posted on X after Hamas released a first group of Israeli hostages as part of the agreement.

"This mission can play an important role in supporting the ceasefire," she said.

The 27-nation bloc set up a civilian mission in 2005 to help monitor the Rafah crossing, but it was suspended two years later after resistance group Hamas took control of Gaza.

The EUBAM monitoring mission aims to provide a neutral, third-party presence at the key crossing and involves police from Italy, Spain and France.

Related TRT World - Gaza war is over, says Trump

It was briefly redeployed in January but suspended again in March.