Gaza war is over, says Trump
Trump announces the end of Israel’s Gaza war as Hamas completes the release of all hostages and Israel begins freeing prisoners.
5 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel's war on the besieged Gaza is officially over, just minutes after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas completed the release of all 20 living Israeli hostages who were held in the coastal enclave.

Asked by a reporter if the war has concluded, Trump briefly said, "Yes," as he prepared to address Israeli lawmakers at the parliament, Knesset.

Hamas’ military wing, Al Qassam Brigades, concluded on Monday the release of 20 living Israeli hostages, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The hostages were handed over to Red Cross teams in two groups in Gaza.

Under Trump's 20-point ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, the release of 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 sentenced to life, is also underway.

The release of Palestinian prisoners has also begun, as the buses have left Israeli prisons for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
