Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
The development came hours before a peace summit on a Gaza ceasefire that will be held in the Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross are seen in Gaza [FILE]. / AA
11 hours ago

The release of Israeli captives held in Gaza is expected to begin at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) from the Netzarim corridor and continue at 10 a.m. in Gaza's Khan Younis, Israeli media has reported.

Israelis on Monday prepared to welcome home the last 20 living captives from devastated Gaza, in the key exchange of the breakthrough ceasefire after two years of Tel Aviv’s brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of people held by Israel.

The development came hours before a peace summit on a Gaza ceasefire that will be held in the Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh, which will be co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Egypt said the summit aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”

