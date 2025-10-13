WAR ON GAZA
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
The second group of 13 Israeli prisoners has been handed over to the Red Cross, following the release of an initial group of seven earlier on Monday.
Hamas members hand over some of the 20 Israeli hostages to ICRC teams as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement. / AA
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over thirteen more Israeli captives in Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Israeli media.

The ICRC on Monday received the 13 Israeli prisoners from Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades, and they were now on their way to Israel, Channel 12 reported.

With the handover of 13 prisoners, the release of all 20 living Israeli captives was completed under the ceasefire agreement, after an initial group of seven had been freed earlier on Monday.

In exchange for the released Israeli hostages, 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 sentenced to life, will be released under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

