The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over thirteen more Israeli captives in Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Israeli media.

The ICRC on Monday received the 13 Israeli prisoners from Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades, and they were now on their way to Israel, Channel 12 reported.

With the handover of 13 prisoners, the release of all 20 living Israeli captives was completed under the ceasefire agreement, after an initial group of seven had been freed earlier on Monday.