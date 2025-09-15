The suspect in last week's killing of noted conservative activist Charlie Kirk left a message making clear his intent, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Patel said the suspect wrote that he had the "opportunity to take out" Kirk and added, "I’m going to take it." Speaking to Fox News, Patel explained that the message was composed before the shooting on Wednesday.

The FBI Director described it at different points as a "note" and a "text message exchange." The message was said to have been "destroyed" but later recovered by investigators.

Patel did not disclose the full content of what was written.

The FBI director's decision to reveal such details in a live interview was notable.

According to CNN, officials at FBI and the Justice Department generally avoid making investigative evidence public ahead of a prosecution.

He also said forensic evidence tied the suspect to the crime. DNA was recovered from both a screwdriver and a towel found alongside the weapon used in Kirk’s killing. Patel said those samples matched the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Related TRT World - Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump

Left-wing ideology?