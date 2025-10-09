The 9th TRT World Forum, one of the world’s largest media forums, has announced that it will take place on 31 October and 1 November in Istanbul, hosting dozens of speakers and experts from various fields.

Organised by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, the event will bring together experts and top officials from around the world.

Titled “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” the forum focuses on growing global instability and urgent international challenges.

TRT World has previously drawn thousands of participants, including senior policymakers and diplomats.

Discussions will focus on key international issues, including Türkiye’s defence, reconstruction of Syria, the diplomacy in a multipolar world and governance.