The United States has begun reducing its military presence in Syria to eventually close all but one of its bases there, the US envoy for the country has said in an interview.

Six months after the ouster of longtime Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, the United States is steadily drawing down its presence as part of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), a military task force launched in 2014 to fight the Daesh terror group.

"The reduction of our OIR engagement on a military basis is happening," the US envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said in an interview with Türkiye's NTV late on Monday.

"We've gone from eight bases to five to three. We'll eventually go to one."

However, he admitted Syria still faced major security challenges under interim leader Ahmed al Sharaa, whose coalition toppled Assad in December.

Assad's ouster brought an end to Syria's bloody 14-year civil war, but the new authorities have struggled to contain recent bouts of sectarian violence.