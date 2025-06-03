WORLD
2 min read
US to reduce its military bases in Syria to one — American envoy
US ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack says the closure of American bases in Syria "is happening," as Daesh's presence has been reduced to "remnants."
US to reduce its military bases in Syria to one — American envoy
Operation Inherent Resolve is winding down after years of engagement. / AP
June 3, 2025

The United States has begun reducing its military presence in Syria to eventually close all but one of its bases there, the US envoy for the country has said in an interview.

Six months after the ouster of longtime Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, the United States is steadily drawing down its presence as part of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), a military task force launched in 2014 to fight the Daesh terror group.

"The reduction of our OIR engagement on a military basis is happening," the US envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said in an interview with Türkiye's NTV late on Monday.

"We've gone from eight bases to five to three. We'll eventually go to one."

However, he admitted Syria still faced major security challenges under interim leader Ahmed al Sharaa, whose coalition toppled Assad in December.

Assad's ouster brought an end to Syria's bloody 14-year civil war, but the new authorities have struggled to contain recent bouts of sectarian violence.

RelatedTRT Global - US ambassador highlights Türkiye’s 'unique' role in Russia-Ukraine talks, regional dialogue
Recommended

Syria will succeed despite challenges

Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, called for the "integration" of the country's ethnic and religious groups.

"It's very tribal still. It's very difficult to bring it together," he said.

But "I think that will happen," he added.

The Pentagon announced in April that the United States would halve its troops in Syria to less than 1,000 in the coming months, saying the Daesh presence had been reduced to "remnants".

Ankara was vocal in its criticism of US bases in Syria, accusing Washington of helping and safeguarding the YPG terror group, the Syrian branch of the outlawed PKK.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit