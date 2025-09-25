Slovenia on Thursday declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persona non grata, barring him from entering the country, the government announced after a cabinet session.

State secretary at the Foreign and European Affairs Ministry, Neva Grasic, said the decision follows ongoing proceedings against Netanyahu “for war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

“This measure is not directed against the Israeli people, but sends a clear message to the government of Israel that Slovenia expects full respect for the rulings of international courts and international humanitarian law,” Grasic told reporters.

She recalled that the International Court of Justice ruled in July 2024 that several Israeli policies and practices violated both humanitarian and human rights law, stressing that states, including Slovenia, are obliged not to recognise or contribute to maintaining “the unlawful situation resulting from Israel’s illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Grasic also cited a September 16, 2025 report by the UN Human Rights Council’s independent investigative commission on Gaza, which concluded that Israel’s actions amounted to genocide.

“This was the first time the UN described Israel’s conduct in Gaza as genocidal,” she said.