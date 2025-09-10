Yemen's Houthis have said the death toll from Israeli strikes on Wednesday had risen to 35, with 131 wounded, revising an earlier casualty count.

"The number of martyrs and injured among citizens from the treacherous Zionist crime has risen to 35 martyrs and 131 wounded," the Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi posted on X, adding it was not a final toll.

Earlier, Houthis said in a statement that at least nine people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Israeli strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa and Jawf province.

A large plume of grey smoke billowed above Sanaa as the sound of strikes echoed across the city, controlled by the Houthis for more than a decade.

The Israeli military said it struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including in Sanaa.

"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," an Israeli military statement said.

It said the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis’ military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime".

‘Fighting back’