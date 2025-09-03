TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to outclass France's Charles de Gaulle with its new aircraft carrier — report
Türkiye will join a small group of countries capable of building large aircraft carriers with advanced naval designs, a French report says.
Türkiye to outclass France's Charles de Gaulle with its new aircraft carrier — report
Türkiye has already made strides in advancing its naval defence with the TCG Anadolu, the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier. / AA
September 3, 2025

Türkiye’s naval capabilities are set to surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle with its new National Aircraft Carrier, French daily Le Figaro has reported.

An article published on Tuesday cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official announcement regarding the National Aircraft Carrier project last week at TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, aerospace and technology festival.

Calling it a “massive project,” Le Figaro said, “The National Aircraft Carrier, which will be 285 metres long, 72 metres wide, and have a displacement of over 60,000 tonnes, will clearly surpass the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (261 metres long, 42,500 tonnes), the flagship of the Mediterranean,” adding that Türkiye aims to make a strong impact on the maritime defence with this new project.

The carrier, MUGEM (the Turkish acronym for National Aircraft Carrier), is expected to be launched in 2027–2028 and to enter service by 2030, carrying fighter jets and advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

It will be Türkiye’s first domestically designed and constructed aircraft carrier, marking a major step in the nation’s naval capabilities, the report said.

Türkiye part of ‘exclusive’ aircraft carrier club

The MUGEM project aims to bolster Türkiye’s naval presence in the Mediterranean and on the global maritime stage.

Recommended

Le Figaro, citing statements by Engineer Lieutenant Aykut Demirezen, said the carrier can travel between Türkiye and New York without refuelling, thanks to its advanced hydrodynamic design.

Calculations indicate the hull will reduce fuel consumption by an estimated 1.5 percent, and increase the vessel’s operational efficiency, according to the engineer.

The carrier is designed to carry approximately 50 aircraft, including drones and fighter jets.

Unlike Western carriers, MUGEM will be designed from the outset for drones such as KIZILELMA (a low-observable, carrier-capable, jet-powered UCAV) and ANKA 3, a flying wing-type stealth UCAV.

It will also accommodate the HURJET, a Turkish supersonic advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft, more than 80 percent of whose components are produced domestically.

The report also underlined Erdogan’s statements about the project, noting that it will surpass TCG Anadolu, a 231-metre-long drone-carrying amphibious assault ship.

“If the timetable is met,” the report said, “Türkiye will join the exclusive ranks of countries capable of developing aircraft carriers of this size, like the US, Russia, France and China.”

RelatedTRT World - TCG-Anadolu: A game-changer for Turkish armed forces
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria