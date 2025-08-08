Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that geopolitical tensions are rapidly escalating across the Middle East, driven by what he described as Israel’s widening military campaign beyond Gaza.

“We clearly see that the geopolitical risks, which began with a genocide in Gaza, have grown with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Syria,” Erdogan said during an address in Istanbul on Friday.

Framing regional turmoil as a threat to stability and security, Erdogan stressed the need for Türkiye to act decisively.

“As new schemes unfold in our region, it is a necessity of state wisdom for Türkiye to take determined steps to disrupt these plots,” he said.

Türkiye’s role as key regional peace actor