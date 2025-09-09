Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday that Israel has carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

"Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," Netanyahu said.

In a statement on X, Netanyahu's office added the strike was "a wholly independent Israeli operation" against the leadership of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel's military confirmed it targeted senior Hamas political leaders in Doha, accusing them of directing operations behind the group's October 7, 2023 attack on the country.

Journalists in the Qatari capital saw smoke rising behind a low-rise building after the strike.