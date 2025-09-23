Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a meeting on Gaza with US President Donald Trump and Muslim leaders was "very productive and positive," expressing hope the outcome would be beneficial.

"We have just concluded a very, very productive and positive meeting. I'm satisfied — may the outcome be beneficial," Erdogan told reporters in front of the Turkevi Center in New York City.

The two leaders took part in the regional meeting on Gaza held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters.

When asked if the summit with Trump could lead to tangible steps toward peace and safeguarding civilians, Erdogan said a joint declaration will be released soon.

"The final declaration will likely be announced shortly. With statements from Trump and Tamim [Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani], the outcome of tonight's meeting will be made clear," he said.

Mutual visions

Trump separately told reporters the gathering was "very successful," highlighting the participation of key Muslim-majority states.