Hat-trick of glory: Türkiye on a winning spree, a non-stop sporting blitz
The women's national volleyball team, men's national football team, and men's national basketball team score victories.
Alperen Sengun of Türkiye competes during the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Group A match at Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia, on September 3, 2025. / AA
September 4, 2025

It’s been a remarkable 24 hours for Turkish sports, with the nation’s women’s volleyball, men’s football, and men’s basketball teams delivering thrilling victories and marking historic milestones in international sports.

Women’s national team advances to the semi-finals

On Thursday, Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after defeating the United States.

Türkiye beat the US with set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6, 2025.

Men’s national football team defeats Georgia

The men’s national football team played against Georgia at Boris Paichadze National Stadium, scoring two goals in the first half of the match.

Mert Muldur and Kerem Akturkoglu were the players who scored a goal each.

Kerem Akturkoglu scored another goal in the second half, and the Turkish football team emerged victorious with the score at 3-2.

Türkiye’s men’s national football team will play their second match in Group E of the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers on September 7, 2025, against Spain in Konya, Türkiye.

Men’s national basketball team ready for the final 16

Türkiye’s national men’s basketball team scored 95-90 against Serbia in their fifth and final group match at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Championship on September 3.

The game took place in Riga, Latvia.

Türkiye emerged as a team that did not lose any games in Team A, winning all 5 of the matches they played.

Türkiye is now a contender among the final 16 teams, with the men’s national basketball team to compete against Sweden on September 6, 2025.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
