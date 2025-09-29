TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
With the theme “Human Rights and Expertise in the World,” the event featured 24 panels and 164 presentations.
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
The congress concluded with a panel on “Forensic Medicine Specialty Training” and a family photo of participants. / AA
September 29, 2025

Human rights violations in Palestine have come under the spotlight at the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days, a week-long congress in the Turkish city of Antalya that brought together nearly 800 forensic experts, academics, and judicial members from 27 countries from September 22 to 28.

Hosted at the Justice Strengthening Foundation’s Antalya Training and Social Facility, the congress brought together representatives from forensic institutions, academics, senior judiciary members, and experts from 28 countries.

With the theme “Human Rights and Expertise in the World,” the event featured 24 panels and 164 presentations — 64 oral and 102 poster sessions — where local and international experts shared their experiences and innovations in the field.

Throughout the week, a wide range of issues were discussed. Mujo Begic, head of the Missing Persons Institute Bihac Office at the University of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, presented his country’s experience in the search, exhumation, and identification of genocide victims, while Ditor Haliti, a forensic expert from Kosovo, spoke on the identification of missing persons in Kosovo.

Melahat Elif Gunce Eskikoy, Eurasia regional forensic manager at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Belgrade Delegation in Serbia, outlined the forensic activities of the ICRC under humanitarian law, and Ebu Hazim Esref Nasrullah, a judge at the High Court of Gaza, Palestine, focused on human rights violations and expert testimony in Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Srebrenica and the global politics of genocide denial

Emerging technologies

Duarte Nuno Vieira, president of the Portuguese National Academy of Medicine, emphasised the role of forensic medicine in detecting human rights violations, while Agnieszka Lukomska, president of the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI) and head of the Polish Police Forensic Laboratory, shared Poland’s experience in identifying disaster victims.

Emerging technologies also took center stage. Ivan Siparov, a forensic audio expert, examined forensic techniques for analysing AI-generated voices, and Prof. Sebastiano Battiato of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Catania, Italy, discussed methods for evaluating AI-generated images.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Fa Kebba Darboe, president of The Gambia’s Forensic Medicine Institution, highlighted the organisation and functioning of forensic medicine in The Gambia; Col. Muhudin Ahmed Osman, head of Somalia’s Police Criminal Investigation Department, shared Somalia’s approach to forensic expertise; and Prof. Mohammed Ranavaya, vice dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University in the United States, explored fraud, malingering, and exaggerated claims in US injury and disability cases.

Comprehensive gathering

The congress featured high-level international figures, including James Louis Caruso, president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences; Nor Aidora, president of the Asian Forensic Sciences Network; Yanko Kolev, president of the International Association of Forensic Sciences; Dina Shokry, president of the Arab Union of Forensic Science and Toxicology; and Michael Thali, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich, among others.

Dr. Hizir Asliyuksek, president of the Forensic Medicine Institute and chair of the congress, said that the event has been held since 1984, with the last four editions organised at an international level.

He noted that with the participation of the United Arab Emirates this year, the number of foreign countries represented reached 27, with 783 participants in total.

The congress concluded on Sunday with a panel on “Forensic Medicine Specialty Training” and a family photo of participants, marking the close of one of the world’s most comprehensive gatherings in forensic sciences.

RelatedTRT World - New forensic report details Israeli killing of human rights activist Eygi

Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam