White House rejects report of considering ousting FBI Director Kash Patel
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says the story is made up, adding that Trump and Patel took a photo at the Oval Office after the report was published.
The report claimed that Trump was considering to replace Patel with top FBI official Andrew Bailey. / AP
November 25, 2025

The White House has denied that US President Donald Trump was considering removing Kash Patel as director of the FBI, as news outlet MS NOW reported.

MS NOW, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the situation, said on Tuesday in an online report that Trump and his top aides had grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Patel has generated.

They have confided to allies that the president is weighing removing Patel and considering top FBI official Andrew Bailey as his replacement, according to MS NOW, formerly MSNBC.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on X that the story was "completely made up" and posted a photo of Trump and Patel that she said was taken in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Leavitt said Trump and Patel were in a meeting when the report was published, and the president reacted to it by laughing and saying, "What? That's totally false. Come on, Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!"

SOURCE:Reuters
