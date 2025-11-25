The White House has denied that US President Donald Trump was considering removing Kash Patel as director of the FBI, as news outlet MS NOW reported.

MS NOW, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the situation, said on Tuesday in an online report that Trump and his top aides had grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Patel has generated.

They have confided to allies that the president is weighing removing Patel and considering top FBI official Andrew Bailey as his replacement, according to MS NOW, formerly MSNBC.