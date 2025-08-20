Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking and face wider health risks, according to a major review by researchers at the University of York and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The study, described as a “review of reviews,” found consistent evidence linking vaping with later cigarette smoking, as well as possible associations with asthma, coughing, airway irritation, mental health problems, and substance use.

While researchers emphasised the need for further research to establish cause and effect, they noted that the weight of evidence supports precautionary policies, including stricter restrictions on youth access to e-cigarettes and more robust public education campaigns.

Regular vaping carries greater risks

Dr Su Golder, Associate Professor in Health Sciences at York, said earlier reviews had already shown that marketing e-cigarettes on social media encouraged young people to start vaping.

The latest review, she said, paints a worrying picture of what happens when vaping becomes a regular habit.

“The consistency in the evidence is striking,” Golder said. “Across multiple studies, young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to smoke in the future.”

“These findings support stronger public health measures to protect teens from the risks associated with vaping,” she added.

The analysis showed that young people who start vaping not only have a higher likelihood of moving on to cigarettes, but may also smoke more frequently and heavily. Vaping was also found to be followed by alcohol and marijuana use among many teenagers.