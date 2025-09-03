Türkiye has sent humanitarian aid to support the earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan’s Kunar province as rescue and relief operations entered third day following the devastating quake that left thousands homeless and entire villages in ruins.

"In response to the earthquake disaster in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, an A400M aircraft of our Air Force has departed from Kayseri/Erkilet Airport to deliver humanitarian aid supplies prepared by AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent," the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on X on Wednesday.

A Taliban official in Kunar province, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, said some relief supplies began arriving last night in some remote areas as the interim administration initially planned to move people to safer areas.

“Locals refused to leave because the bodies of their loved ones were still under the rubble. We then started distributing tents and other essential items,” the official said.

Kunar province is the most affected region in eastern Afghanistan, where over 1,400 people have died so far.

Officials said the mountainous terrain and damaged roads have made it difficult to deliver aid, but rescue and relief teams still arrived in all affected areas.

“We are sending relief goods by vehicles where possible, but in areas cut off by the earthquake, helicopters are being used to transport supplies and evacuate the injured to hospitals,” said the official.

‘Extremely challenging’

Abdul Wahid, a local resident of Kunar province, said aftershocks still continue, spreading fear among the public.

On Tuesday, a fresh 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan that was also felt in northwestern Pakistan.