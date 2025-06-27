WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel smuggles synthetic opioids into Gaza via flour aid
How does a powerful opioid reach a population already starving under Israeli siege?
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
June 27, 2025

Israel is smuggling oxycodone — an addictive synthetic painkiller — into Palestine’s Gaza by hiding the pills inside flour bags delivered as ‘aid,’ according to Gaza’s Anti-Drug Committee. 

Reports from Dr Khalil Mazen Abu Nada and Pharmacist Omar Hamad in Gaza reveled that oxycodone was found hidden in aid and flour was sometimes laced with the drug.

The opioid is used for severe pain in cancer patients, or after surgeries. It is highly addictive and can lead to serious health risks.

