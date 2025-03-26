POLITICS
Türkiye requests explanation from Greece over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade
Turkish Foreign Ministry sources call the incident an unacceptable attempt to undermine Turkish-Greek relations.
March 26, 2025

Türkiye has formally requested an explanation from Greece regarding "impertinent" slogans shouted by some military personnel during a parade in Athens, commemorating Greece’s National Day​​​​​.

Eyewitnesses reported that several cadets chanted slogans such as “Cyprus is Greek,” along with other offensive remarks aimed at Türkiye, during the parade, which is traditionally a celebration of Greek independence and national pride.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources familiar with the matter, the incident on Tuesday was deemed an unacceptable attempt to undermine Turkish-Greek relations.

According to local media reports, the Greek Defence Ministry responded promptly, with the Naval Forces Command launching a disciplinary investigation into the incident in which some members of the Greek Armed Forces insulted Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots, according to widely circulated footage.

Greece’s main opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), also denounced the slogans as unacceptable and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
