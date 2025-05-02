Hard-right upstarts Reform UK snatched a parliamentary seat from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party on Friday in local elections that dealt a blow to Britain's two establishment parties.

Reform UK party, led by anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage, won the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England by just six votes, as it picked up gains in other localities.

The group's strong showing continues momentum it built up at last year's general election and appears to confirm a trend that the UK is entering an era of multi-party politics.

"For the movement, for the party it's a very, very big moment indeed," Brexit champion Farage said of Reform's first-ever by-election win and Starmer's first electoral loss since he took office last July.

Reform also picked up dozens of council seats from both Labour and the Conservatives as Britain's political landscape shows signs of splintering.

The polls were the first since Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the reins of the struggling opposition Conservatives last year.

Just 1,641 seats across 23 local authorities were up for grabs -- only a fraction of England's 17,000 councillors -- but early results suggested Reform was transferring leads in national polls into tangible results at the ballot box.

"The big question we wanted to know after these results was are the polls right in suggesting that Reform now pose a significant challenge to both the Conservatives and the Labour party? The answer to that question so far is quite clearly yes," political scientist John Curtice told the BBC.

The centrist Liberal Democrats and left-wing Greens also expected to make gains, as surveys show Britons are increasingly disillusioned with the two main parties amid anaemic economic growth, high levels of irregular immigration and flagging public services.

In the fight to become West of England mayor, one of six mayoralties being contested, the difference between the vote share of the winning party and the fifth-placed one was just 11 percent.

Labour only narrowly held the North Tyneside mayoralty after a 26-percent swing to Reform while the BBC projected that the anti-immigrant party would win the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty.

Reform, which has vowed to "stop the boats" of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel, is hoping that winning mayoralties and gaining hundreds of councillors will help it build its grassroots activism before the next general election -- likely in 2029.

Squeezed from both sides