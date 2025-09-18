Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state this weekend after US President Donald Trump concludes his state visit, The i Paper reported, citing government sources.

In July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK will recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York in September unless Israel takes "substantive steps" to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agree to a ceasefire.

The reason for delaying the announcement until after Trump departs from the UK is because it “could have risked deepening tensions with Washington, after Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered strong backing for Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza,” the report said on Wednesday.

The prime minister’s spokesman said the recognition was designed to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

"Statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and it is absolutely critical in protecting the viability of a two-state solution that we make clear that inalienable right," he added.