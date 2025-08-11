WAR ON GAZA
4 min read
Israel kills journalists, then falsely labels one of them a Hamas leader
Days after Netanyahu dismissed images of Gaza’s starvation as “fake,” Israel killed journalists documenting the widespread starvation, then labelled one a Hamas leader without proof.
Israel kills journalists, then falsely labels one of them a Hamas leader
A Palestinian man speaks to media at the site where four Al Jazeera journalists were killed near Shifa Hospital, Gaza City on August 11, 2025. / Reuters
August 11, 2025

Israeli forces killed six Al Jazeera journalists in a strike on Gaza City on Sunday, then accused one of them of being a Hamas leader, adding to a pattern of smearing journalists after killing them.

On Sunday, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera said its Gaza correspondents Anas al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh were killed alongside camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and an unnamed assistant when Israeli forces bombed a tent used by media near Al Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli military admitted it had deliberately targeted Al Sharif, accusing him of being a “terrorist” heading a Hamas cell involved in rocket attacks, allegations dismissed as baseless by Al Jazeera.

Labelling journalists ‘terrorists’

Hours after the incident, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released a statement condemning the killings. 

“Israel has a longstanding, documented pattern of accusing journalists of being terrorists without providing any credible proof,” said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah, adding that Al Sharif was the latest in a series of such cases.

“Journalists are civilians and must never be targeted. Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable,” the statement read.

Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s most recognisable reporters, had 1.6 million Instagram followers and had been documenting the war through major news outlets and his own social media.

In July, an Israeli army spokesperson claimed Al Shari had been a member of Hamas’s armed wing since 2013, according to CPJ. 

At the time, Al Sharif told the media watchdog that the allegation was “a real-life threat” meant to “assassinate me morally” for covering Israeli actions in Gaza. 

Weeks before his death, he reported on the starvation facing himself and his colleagues because of Israel’s refusal to allow enough food aid into the territory.

Documented pattern of killings

Sunday’s strike adds to a long record of Israel killing Palestinian journalists and then accusing them of Hamas ties.

In March 2025, another Al Jazeera correspondent named Hossam Shabat was killed in northern Gaza. The Israeli military claimed he was a Hamas sniper, but provided no evidence. Reporters Without Borders and CPJ condemned the strike as a targeted killing.

Recommended

Since the war began, CPJ has documented 186 journalists killed, 178 of them Palestinians killed by Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's brazen lies: Civilians and the dead in fake 'terrorist' list

Silencing witnesses amid occupation plans

The killings come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting global backlash over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. 

His government is pressing ahead with a cabinet decision to occupy Gaza City, despite rising opposition and a growing number of Western governments preparing to recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September.

In recent days, at a press conference announcing plans to expand military operations and occupy Gaza City, Netanyahu took aim at the New York Times.

Pointing to its front page featuring a photograph of an emaciated Palestinian child which he labelled “fake,” Netanyahu said he was considering a government lawsuit against the paper.

This is despite a UN-backed report warning of a worst-case scenario of famine unfolding in Gaza as well as widely documented deaths of children from acute malnutrition reported by humanitarian agencies.

RelatedTRT Global - UN voices concern over Israel's murder of Gaza journalists in line of duty

With Israel barring international reporters from Gaza, much of this evidence in the form of photographs and video has been gathered by local journalists like Al Sharif, whose work has fuelled calls for accountability and intensified diplomatic, legal, and public-relations pressure on Israel.

In July, Al Sharif told CPJ that Israel accused him of Hamas ties because his reporting exposed its actions in Gaza and hurt its image abroad.

“All of this is happening because my coverage of the crimes of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip harms them and damages their image in the world,” he told the media watchdog.

“They accuse me of being a terrorist because the occupation wants to assassinate me morally.”

RelatedTRT Global - 'Don't forget Gaza': Slain Al Jazeera journalist's final message urges world to stand with Palestine


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza