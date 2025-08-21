More than 20 countries have condemned the Israeli plan to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank, labelling the so-called E1 settlement plan "unacceptable" and a "violation of international law."

In a joint statement on Thursday, 21 countries, as well as the EU, condemned Israel's E1 settlement plan and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms.

"The decision by the Israeli Higher Planning Committee to approve plans for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem, is unacceptable and a violation of international law," said the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK as well as the top diplomat of EU.

UK summons Israeli ambassador

Meanwhile, the UK also summoned Israel's ambassador to protest the approval of the illegal E1 settlement plan.

The Foreign Office said Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely was summoned in response to the Israeli Higher Planning Committee’s decision to approve plans for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said that, along with 21 international partners, the UK has condemned this decision in the strongest terms.

"If implemented, these settlement plans would be a flagrant breach of international law and would divide a future Palestinian state in two, critically undermining a two-state solution," said the statement.