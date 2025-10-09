A series of explosions and gunfire have rattled Afghanistan's capital Kabul, local media and witnesses reported.

The cause of the explosions early on Friday and the possibility of casualties remain unclear.

Local social media posts hinted at potential air strikes by unidentified aircraft.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman of the interim Taliban administration, said that investigation is under way, local media reported.

The explosions occured as Afghanistan's Foreign Minister arrived in India for talks aiming to foster economic ties with New Delhi in the first such visit by a leader of the group since it seized power in 2021.

The six-day trip by Amir Khan Muttaqi highlights the interim Taliban administration’s efforts to spur engagement with regional powers to secure eventual diplomatic recognition.

Pakistan says 'enough is enough'

Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Thursday that the Afghan interim administration had asked for money from Islamabad to relocate terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several terror groups, away from its border.

Speaking at the National Assembly, Asif accused the Afghan interim administration of supporting the TTP terror group against Pakistan and providing safe havens inside their country.