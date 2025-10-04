The response of Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan has triggered a wave of international reaction, with Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations welcoming the decision.

Here are some of the initial remarks drawn after Hamas' statement.

United States

US President Donald Trump said Hamas' response showed the group was "ready for lasting peace". He demanded that "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly." Trump added: "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out… This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump later pledged in a brief video that all sides would be treated fairly in Gaza talks, as he hailed Hamas' agreement to free captives as a "special day".

"Everybody will be treated fairly," Trump said in the message lasting just over a minute, which was posted on his Truth Social network. "This is a very special day, maybe unprecedented."

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan as "constructive and a significant step toward achieving lasting peace", and pressed Israel to end its genocide in Gaza.

In a separate statement, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Hamas' response would "enable the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and the steps needed to achieve lasting peace."

Türkiye called for negotiations to ensure immediate ceasefire in Gaza, implementing two-state solution, and demanded that Israel end attacks on Gaza.

Qatar

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said Doha "welcomes Hamas’ announcement of its approval in principle of President Trump's proposal" and confirmed coordination with Egypt and Washington to continue mediation. He praised Hamas' willingness to release captives under the plan.

Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Ministry called Hamas' response a "positive development" that reflected "the keenness of all Palestinian factions to spare the blood of the Palestinian people".

It said Cairo would work with Arab states, the US and European countries to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel is preparing for "the immediate implementation of the first phase of the Trump Plan for the immediate release of all hostages" in light of Hamas' response.

The statement added: "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision."

This came amid reported divisions within Israel.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Israel to join the US-led discussions, calling the plan "a genuine opportunity to release the hostages and end the war."

However, according to Axios, Netanyahu previously told advisers he viewed Hamas' response as a rejection, while some Israeli officials directly handling the hostage issue described the statement as "positive."

But according to US news site Axios, Netanyahu told advisers that Hamas' statement was a rejection of Trump's plan.

Senior Israeli officials said Netanyahu stressed coordination with Washington to avoid the perception of a positive Hamas reply, it reported.

Israeli media also reported that officials directly handling negotiations viewed Hamas' response as "positive" and opening a path to a deal.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Hamas' statement, with spokesperson Stephane Dujarric saying the UN chief "urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end."

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Hamas' response as "a significant step forward."

He said he "strongly supports President Trump's efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before."

Starmer added that "there is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it."