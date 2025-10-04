The response of Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan has triggered a wave of international reaction, with Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations welcoming the decision.
Here are some of the initial remarks drawn after Hamas' statement.
United States
US President Donald Trump said Hamas' response showed the group was "ready for lasting peace". He demanded that "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly." Trump added: "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out… This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."
Trump later pledged in a brief video that all sides would be treated fairly in Gaza talks, as he hailed Hamas' agreement to free captives as a "special day".
"Everybody will be treated fairly," Trump said in the message lasting just over a minute, which was posted on his Truth Social network. "This is a very special day, maybe unprecedented."
Türkiye
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Hamas' response to US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan as "constructive and a significant step toward achieving lasting peace", and pressed Israel to end its genocide in Gaza.
In a separate statement, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Hamas' response would "enable the urgent establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, and the steps needed to achieve lasting peace."
Türkiye called for negotiations to ensure immediate ceasefire in Gaza, implementing two-state solution, and demanded that Israel end attacks on Gaza.
Qatar
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari said Doha "welcomes Hamas’ announcement of its approval in principle of President Trump's proposal" and confirmed coordination with Egypt and Washington to continue mediation. He praised Hamas' willingness to release captives under the plan.
Egypt
Egypt's Foreign Ministry called Hamas' response a "positive development" that reflected "the keenness of all Palestinian factions to spare the blood of the Palestinian people".
It said Cairo would work with Arab states, the US and European countries to achieve a permanent ceasefire.
Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel is preparing for "the immediate implementation of the first phase of the Trump Plan for the immediate release of all hostages" in light of Hamas' response.
The statement added: "We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision."
This came amid reported divisions within Israel.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Israel to join the US-led discussions, calling the plan "a genuine opportunity to release the hostages and end the war."
However, according to Axios, Netanyahu previously told advisers he viewed Hamas' response as a rejection, while some Israeli officials directly handling the hostage issue described the statement as "positive."
Senior Israeli officials said Netanyahu stressed coordination with Washington to avoid the perception of a positive Hamas reply, it reported.
Senior Israeli officials said Netanyahu stressed coordination with Washington to avoid the perception of a positive Hamas reply, it reported.
Israeli media also reported that officials directly handling negotiations viewed Hamas' response as "positive" and opening a path to a deal.
United Nations
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Hamas' statement, with spokesperson Stephane Dujarric saying the UN chief "urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end."
United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Hamas' response as "a significant step forward."
He said he "strongly supports President Trump's efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before."
Starmer added that "there is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it."
He said the UK, alongside its partners, "stands ready to support further negotiations and to work towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike."
He urged all sides "to implement the agreement without delay."
France
President Emmanuel Macron said France "will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners."
He stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access, adding that France was closely monitoring developments.
Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that "peace in Gaza and the release of the hostages are within reach" after Hamas "agreed in principle" to US President Donald Trump's plan.
Merz added in posts on the X platform that the plan represented "the best chance for peace" in the conflict and that Germany "fully supports" Trump's "call upon both sides".
Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her "full support" for a proposed ceasefire plan in Gaza by Trump after Hamas issued a positive response.
"I follow with great attention the developments in Gaza and renew my full support for President Trump's efforts to bring peace to the Middle East," she wrote on the US social media company, X.
She said the priority should be securing a ceasefire in Gaza. "Italy remains ready to do its part," Meloni added.
Ireland
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin said that Hamas' response to US President Trump's peace plan could lead to lasting peace.
"There is an opportunity now to create the circumstances for a lasting peace and I urge all parties to take it," Martin said in a statement that was posted on the US social media company, X.
He expressed hope that the Palestinian group's response "will open the way for an immediate ceasefire and the surging of aid into Gaza."
Palestinians in Gaza
In Gaza, Palestinians gathered to express their relief following Hamas’ announcement, waving flags and chanting in celebration.
Many saw the decision as a step towards halting nearly two years of genocide and ending relentless Israeli bombardment.
European Union
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Hamas's positive reaction to a peace deal, and said halting the war in Gaza was "within reach".
"Hamas' stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent proposal is encouraging," von der Leyen wrote on X.
"This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach."
Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the progress on the peace deal to bring peace to Gaza.
"Together with our partners, Australia will continue to support efforts to end the war and work towards a just and sustainable two-state solution," he wrote on X.
Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Hamas’s pledge to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, both living and deceased, urging all sides to swiftly turn commitments into action to advance peace and security in the region.
Carney said Canada stands ready to help ensure the sustained, unimpeded, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid into and across Gaza as part of wider efforts to support stability and relief for civilians.
India
India welcomed Trump’s "leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress,” and “Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward.”
“India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.