Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude towards Hamas after releasing a Russian national from Palestine’s Gaza.

Meeting in the Kremlin with Russian national Aleksandr Trufanov and his family, who was recently freed, Putin credited Russia's longstanding ties with the Palestinian people on Wednesday for enabling Trufanov's release.

"Certainly, we'll do everything possible to replicate such successes frequently, ensuring that all those still suffering similar hardships regain their freedom," Putin said.

Expressing gratitude to Palestinian group Hamas for releasing Trufanov, Putin made no political assessment of the broader situation in the region.

"I think we have to express gratitude to the political leadership of Hamas for listening to our appeal and committing this humanitarian act — you were freed. I would like to congratulate you on that," he said.

Russian news agencies said Putin also presented flowers to Trufanov's mother, Elena, and his fiancee, Sapir Cohen, who were also among some 250 hostages.

