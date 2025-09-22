Indian information technology stocks have fallen after US President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, a move seen as a challenge to the sector’s long-standing model of sending skilled workers to the United States.

Trump announced on Friday that companies would have to pay higher fees for new H-1B visas. Last year, 71 percent of approved beneficiaries were Indians.

The White House later clarified that the fee will apply only to new applicants, not existing holders or renewals, and that it is a one-off payment, not annual. It will take effect from the 2026 visa cycle, giving companies time to adjust by hiring more locally.

The clarification helped ease some initial panic, which had seen H-1B holders rushing back to the United States, fearing they could be barred from re-entry.

Nasscom, India’s IT industry body, said the move reduced uncertainty. Still, it expects the new cost to have at least a marginal impact on the sector.

Analysts said even a one-time $100,000 fee is prohibitive. India’s $283 billion IT sector, which derives around 57 percent of its revenue from the US, has long benefited from visa programmes and outsourcing.

‘A mere decimal point’