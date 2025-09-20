A new visa fee of $100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas announced by the US will impact India's technology services companies, warned a leading trade body in the South Asian nation.

US President Donald Trump signed on Friday a proclamation demanding that companies pay $100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas.

"We need workers. We need great workers. And this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen," Trump said in the Oval Office while signing the proclamation.

India's IT industry body Nasscom on Saturday said the new order will also impact Indian nationals who are on H-1B visas working for global and Indian companies.

"India's technology services companies will also be impacted as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects, which may require adjustments. Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions," it said, also expressing concern over the "timeline for implementation," of the new proclamation.

Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said the new measure "is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families."

"Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," it said.

"Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," the ministry added.

Only new visas

The Trump administration's new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, which are often used by tech companies to procure foreign workers, will only apply to new visas and not to current visa holders or to renewals, a White House official said on Saturday.