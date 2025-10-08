WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel preparing to attack another Gaza-bound flotilla — reports
Intelligence sources told the broadcaster that the expected confrontation could prove "more complicated" than last week’s assault.
Israel preparing to attack another Gaza-bound flotilla — reports
A screengrab from a live stream video shows Israeli navy forces intercepted the vessel the Marinette. / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Israeli officials are reportedly preparing to seize another aid flotilla heading to Gaza, amid fears of potential clashes with activists on board, Israeli media said.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army and intelligence agencies are on heightened alert and preparing for an attack against the flotilla, which set sail from Italy and is carrying dozens of activists.

Intelligence sources told the broadcaster that the expected confrontation could prove "more complicated" than last week’s assault, in which Israeli forces seized the Global Sumud Flotilla that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Flotilla approaching Gaza

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the latest mission, said its nine-boat convoy is now 150 nautical miles (277 kilometres) from Gaza’s coast.

"Our flotilla is now within 150 nautical miles of Gaza’s coast, nearing the zone where earlier Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Global Sumud Flotilla missions faced attacks from Israel," the coalition said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The convoy, known as the "Thousand Madleens" mission, carries around 100 people and aims to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade of Gaza.

Recommended

The FFC, established in 2010, has launched dozens of missions to deliver supplies and draw attention to what it calls the "illegal Israeli siege" on the enclave.

Last week, Israeli naval forces attacked and seized more than 40 boats heading to Gaza, detaining over 470 activists from more than 50 countries.

RelatedTRT World - Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say

Activists in detention

Israel’s legal centre Adalah said six foreign activists from that flotilla remain in Israeli detention, including citizens of Norway, Morocco, and Spain.

The group said it had petitioned authorities for access to the detainees and demanded their immediate release.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, since 2007, and further tightened blockade in March when it closed border crossings and prevented food and medical supplies from entering in its ongoing genocide.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla