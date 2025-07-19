The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed a landmark international agreement reached in Colombia to impose sanctions on Israel over its ongoing genocide in besieged Gaza.

The deal was signed Wednesday during an emergency summit in Bogota, where representatives from more than 20 countries gathered to coordinate a legal and diplomatic response to what they described as Israel's escalating violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

In its statement, Hamas said on Saturday that the agreement lays out concrete steps — including halting arms transfers to Israel, reviewing bilateral treaties, and facilitating international investigations into war crimes — and praised it as a bold stance against the siege and atrocities endured by Palestinians in Gaza.

"This is a living expression of global outrage at a time when the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unbearable levels due to massacres, mass starvation, and the systematic denial of basic necessities," the group said.

Hamas urged the broader international community to build on the momentum and join efforts to "isolate the occupation, expose its crimes, and enforce further sanctions to help stop the genocide and protect innocent civilians."

The Bogota meeting was convened by the Hague Group – a legal coalition of eight countries (Colombia, South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, and Senegal) formed in the Netherlands earlier this year to hold Israel accountable under international law.

The summit also brought together delegations from Türkiye, Brazil, Portugal, Algeria, Lebanon, Oman, Uruguay, Bangladesh, Chile, Djibouti, Indonesia, Nicaragua, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, along with Palestinian representatives.

According to Anadolu Agency reporters at the meeting, the agreement obliges participating countries to implement a range of coordinated measures, most notably a total ban on exporting or transferring weapons, ammunition, military fuel, and dual-use materials to Israel.

It also includes restrictions on vessels suspected of transporting military equipment to Israel, such as denying them entry to national ports or access to logistical services.