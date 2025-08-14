WAR ON GAZA
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
The move follows the UEFA Foundation for Children's announcement that it would help children affected by wars in different regions.
August 14, 2025

UEFA has rolled out a banner in relation to besieged Gaza that reads: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians", ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

"The message is loud and clear," UEFA said in a statement on X on Wednesday. "A banner. A call."

Before the match, several children from areas affected by wars carried the banner, including two from Gaza.

The move follows the UEFA Foundation for Children's announcement that it would help children affected by wars in different regions.

It also follows Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's criticism of UEFA's weak tribute to Suleiman al-Obeid, dubbed the "Palestinians Pele", which was void of any condemnation or a reference to how he was killed by Israel in Gaza.

In its tribute last week, UEFA said al-Obeid was "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Salah retweeted the tribute with a comment, saying: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

His criticism, which garnered nearly 115 million views since then, prompted backlash against the European football governing body, which avoided mentioning Israel in any capacity.

The Egyptian forward, already one of the best players in the Premier League's history, has called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the early weeks of the genocide and urged the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World
