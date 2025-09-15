BIZTECH
2 min read
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Tesla jumps 8% as Musk's $1 billion stock buy signals bold push for control and dominance in robotaxis, AI, and robotics.
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Elon Musk buys $1B in Tesla stock, his first in over five years, as a new board plan could award him nearly $1T if targets are met. / Reuters
12 hours ago

Tesla shares have jumped more than 8% after a regulatory filing showed that CEO Elon Musk had purchased nearly $1 billion worth of the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

The stock purchase reinforces Musk's push for greater control over Tesla, which is racing to meet its ambitious targets on robotaxis, artificial intelligence and robotics as it looks to pivot from an EV maker to a tech leader.

Musk holds a roughly 13% stake, according to LSEG data. Musk disclosed buying 2.57 million shares in open-market transactions, paying between $372.37 and $396.54 per share, according to the filing.

The purchase came the same month Tesla unveiled a proposed compensation package for Musk that could top $1 trillion if he delivers on his vision for stratospheric growth from new technologies.

Tesla chair and close Musk associate Robyn Denholm has made several business media appearances in recent days, defending the pay package.

Billion-dollar share plan

"He is a generational leader," Denholm said Friday on Bloomberg TV.

"There aren't any other people out there like Elon who can actually lead the company over the next decade or so."

Recommended

The plan potentially provides Musk, already the world's wealthiest person, with up to 12 percent of additional total company shares.

To reach the full award, Tesla must reach a market capitalisation of "at least $8.5 trillion by 2035," according to a filing, which announced a shareholder vote on the proposal in November.

Tesla is currently challenging a Delaware court ruling that struck down a 2018 package for Musk worth about $55.8 billion.

Tesla's current market capitalisation is just over $1 trillion, down somewhat from its peak following recent weak earnings. Analysts have largely attributed these declines to Musk's embrace of far-right causes, which has sparked criticism.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit intraday record highs on Monday, setting a positive tone for a week dominated by the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting.

Sentiment was also boosted by news that the US and China have reached a framework deal over their TikTok dispute, which the US side said will be finalised by President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Musk seeks to block OpenAI from accessing Meta docs in legal fight over AI bid
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded
Red Sea cable cuts paralyse internet access in Asia, Middle East
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant