China's foreign minister has hit out at the "extreme selfishness" of tariffs, hinting at the steep levies imposed on Beijing by US President Donald Trump.

"Certain countries" resort to "pressure and coercion, and trigger unjustified trade wars... This extreme selfishness only harms their credibility," top diplomat Wang Yi told his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, according to a ministry statement released on Saturday.

This will "only undermine their credibility", added Wang, who was speaking on Friday on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies, are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with 125 percent tariffs of its own on US goods.

Also on Saturday, China repeated that it had held no talks with the United States on trade issues, despite Trump's recent claim that he had taken a call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In an interview conducted on April 22 with Time magazine and published on April 25, Trump did not say when the call with Xi took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."