Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed off on a decree introducing visa-free entry into Russia for some categories of Chinese citizens for a period of up to 30 days.

The decree, published on the government portal on Monday, provides visa-free entry into Russia for Chinese citizens arriving for business, tourism, or participation in scientific, cultural, and sports events.

The measure will stay in effect until September 14, 2026, the decree said, adding that it does not apply to some categories, including those coming for work or education.

In September, China announced a visa-free regime for Russian citizens starting from September 15, 2025 to September 14, 2026.

Putin praises China’s visa-free move