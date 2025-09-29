Egypt and Qatar have delivered a ceasefire proposal from US President Donald Trump to Hamas in an effort to end the war in Gaza, according to Egyptian media reports.

ِAn Egyptian news channel, citing an unnamed Egyptian security source, said the mediators handed the American proposal to the Palestinian group during ongoing discussions.

Hamas said it is "reviewing the proposal positively and objectively," the source added.

Earlier on Monday, Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a joint news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

Trump said the plan was intended to provide "a path to end the war and secure peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," adding that regional partners were essential to its implementation. Netanyahu voiced support for the framework, though he did not elaborate on Israel’s next steps.

Egypt and Qatar have served as key mediators throughout the war, often facilitating indirect talks between Hamas and Israel.